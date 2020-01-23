Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Makes 27 saves in win
Merzlikins allowed three goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
Merzlikins picked up his fifth straight win. The Blue Jackets didn't hold a lead until Oliver Bjorkstrand scored at 14:22 of the third period, but Merzlikins made that tally stand. The 25-year-old goalie improved to 9-6-4 with a 2.39 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 21 appearances. He'll look to keep the good performances rolling after the break against the Sabres on Feb. 1.
