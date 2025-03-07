Merzlikins stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers. The third goal was an empty-netter with 2:12 left in the third period.

Based on the fact the Blue Jackets suffered a 3-0 loss, there's not much more that the team could've asked out of Merzlikins in this game. The two goals he conceded while on the ice came on the power play, and the final one was an empty-netter. He's given up nine goals on 74 shots across his last two starts, losing both, but he'll aim to bounce back in his next start, presumably against the Rangers on Sunday.