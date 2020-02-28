Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Missing from practice Friday
Merzlikins (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for Friday's game-day skate, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports, indicating he won't be available to back up Joonas Korpisalo versus Minnesota.
The Jackets have yet to provide more details on the nature of Merzlikins' injury, but the fact that he isn't practicing with the team yet doesn't bode well for a short term absence. The netminder appeared in 22 of the team's last 25 contests in which he posted a 12-5-4 record and 2.02 GAA. Once cleared to return, Merzlikins figures to split the netminding duties with Korpisalo down the stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Not expected to dress against Wild•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Exits game Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Can't buy win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Uncontrolled skid or burst bubble•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.