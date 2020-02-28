Merzlikins (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for Friday's game-day skate, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports, indicating he won't be available to back up Joonas Korpisalo versus Minnesota.

The Jackets have yet to provide more details on the nature of Merzlikins' injury, but the fact that he isn't practicing with the team yet doesn't bode well for a short term absence. The netminder appeared in 22 of the team's last 25 contests in which he posted a 12-5-4 record and 2.02 GAA. Once cleared to return, Merzlikins figures to split the netminding duties with Korpisalo down the stretch.