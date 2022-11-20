Merzlikins (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Merzlikins, who was injured Nov. 15 against Philadelphia, is expected to be out for 1-2 weeks. Columbus has Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov handling the goaltending duties. The Blue Jackets also announced Sunday that forward Trey Fix-Wolansky has been recalled from AHL Cleveland.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Out 1-2 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Exits contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Suffers Global Series loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starts Friday in Finland•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Faces barrage of shots•