Merzlikins (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Merzlikins, who was injured Nov. 15 against Philadelphia, is expected to be out for 1-2 weeks. Columbus has Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov handling the goaltending duties. The Blue Jackets also announced Sunday that forward Trey Fix-Wolansky has been recalled from AHL Cleveland.