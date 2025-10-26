Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Nabs third win in shootout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins made 26 saves in regulation and overtime and denied one of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.
The 31-year-old netminder came up with some big stops but also got extremely lucky, as on three different occasions a puck came within a whisker of crossing the goal line behind Merzlikins before being knocked aside. The timeshare between Jet Greaves and Merzlikins is working out well for both goalies so far, and through four starts Elvis has a 3-1-0 record, 2.96 GAA and .914 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Collects win over Stars•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Dallas•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Faces plenty of shots in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine against Colorado•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Beaten four times•