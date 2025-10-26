Merzlikins made 26 saves in regulation and overtime and denied one of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

The 31-year-old netminder came up with some big stops but also got extremely lucky, as on three different occasions a puck came within a whisker of crossing the goal line behind Merzlikins before being knocked aside. The timeshare between Jet Greaves and Merzlikins is working out well for both goalies so far, and through four starts Elvis has a 3-1-0 record, 2.96 GAA and .914 save percentage.