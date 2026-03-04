Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Needed briefly in relief Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins turned aside both shots he faced while spelling Jet Greaves during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Greaves left the game midway through the first period to get checked for a concussion and missed a little over eight minutes, with Merzlikins holding down the fort until he was cleared to return. Both netminders have put up impressive numbers of late as they work in a timeshare, and over his last nine outings Merzlikins has gone 6-2-0 with a 2.39 GAA and .911 save percentage.
