Merzlikins turned aside five of six shots after replacing Daniil Tarasov late in the second period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

It was a brutal, lifeless performance by the Blue Jackets as a whole on home ice against one of the NHL's softest opponents. The offense didn't wake up until the team was staring at a 5-0 deficit in the third period, and neither goaltender was at fault for the final result. Merzlikins is 2-2-0 to begin the season but has yet to give up fewer than three goals in any of his four starts, leaving him with a 4.06 GAA and .863 save percentage while working behind a blue line corps that's providing him with little help.