Merzlikins stopped all nine shots he faced after replacing Joonas Korpisalo midway through the second period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

After some poor decisions behind his own net cost Columbus in his last start, Merzlikins got a chance to steady himself in a lower-pressure setting, as he entered Tuesday's game with the Jackets in a 5-1 hole. The 26-year-old now has a 2.76 GAA and .913 save percentage on the season, and he should get the nod in net for Thursday's rematch with Dallas.