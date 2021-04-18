Merzlikins allowed a goal on 16 shots in relief of Joonas Korpisalo in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.
Merzlikins was slightly more effective than Korpisalo, but that's likely due to the Stars taking it easy in the third period. The 27-year-old Merzlikins remains at 6-10-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 21 appearances. Neither of the Blue Jackets' goalies have done much to demand more playing time lately. A tough matchup awaits with a back-to-back versus the Panthers on Monday and Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Losing streak at five games•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Looking to right the ship•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Fourth straight loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Taking on Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Allows three goals in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Yanked after two periods•