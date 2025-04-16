Head coach Dean Evason said that Merzlikins (upper body) skated Wednesday but won't be available for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Although the Blue Jackets could be competing in a win-and-in situation during Thursday's matchup, Merzlikins will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body injury. Jet Greaves has been dominant in Merzlikins' absence, and he'll likely get the starting nod against the Islanders.