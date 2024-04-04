Merzlikins (lower body) will miss his second straight game Thursday.

Merzlikins will not dress against the Islanders as Daniil Tarasov will get the call in net, with Jet Greaves as his backup. Merzlikins is 13-17-8 with a 3.45 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 41 contests this season. Consider him day-to-day and he could return as early as Saturday against the Flyers.