Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Not expected to dress against Wild
Merzlikins (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, NHL.com's Jessi Pierce reports.
Merzlikins exited Monday's win over the Senators with an undisclosed injury and will miss at least one game as a result. Matiss Kivlenieks will take over as Columbus' No. 2 netminder until Merzlikins is ready to return.
