Merzlikins (illness) is not expected to be in the lineup Monday against Detroit, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins left Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers after two periods of work because of a stomach bug. He is projected to get the night off Monday despite feeling better. Jet Greaves, who is up with the Blue Jackets on an emergency basis, will suit up as the backup behind starter Spencer Martin on Monday.