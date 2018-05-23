Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Not expected to leave Europe yet

Merzlikins has one more season remaining on his contract with HC Lugano in the Swiss National League, and the club isn't expected to let him out of it so he can head to North America, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The 24-year-old is coming off a strong regular season with Lugano, but Merzlikins found another gear in the playoffs, posting a 2.17 GAA and .935 save percentage in 18 games for Lugano. He then carried that momentum forward into the World Championships, where he led Latvia to the quarter-finals with a sparkling 1.19 GAA before the team bowed out to Sweden. Merzlikins seems ready to take on the next challenge in his career, but he may have to wait until the 2019-2020 season to try and make his mark in the NHL.