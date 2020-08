Merzlikins (undisclosed) won't suit up for Saturday's Game 3 matchup versus the Lightning.

Merzlikins will watch from the press box as Matiss Kivlenieks backs up a red-hot Joonas Korpisalo. There's no clear timeline for Merzlikins' return, but even when he's ready, Korpisalo would need a serious implosion to cede his starting duties.