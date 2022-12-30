Merzlikins, who was taken off the NHL's COVID-19 list Wednesday, isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Merzlikins hasn't played since Dec. 13, but he did resume practicing with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday. He has a 4-8-0 record, 4.68 GAA and .864 save percentage in 14 games this season. Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start versus the Islanders while Daniil Tarasov is slated to serve as the backup.