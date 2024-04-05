Merzlikins (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Flyers, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports.

Merzlikins will miss his third straight game. The Blue Jackets also lost Daniil Tarasov (upper body) in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders and may need to recall Malcolm Subban from the minors to back up Jet Greaves, if Tarasov is unable to go. Merzlikins is 13-17-8 with a 3.45 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 41 appearances this season.