Merzlikins is not expected to start Friday's game versus the Flames, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins was initially given the green light to start in goal by head coach Pascal Vincent after the morning skate. However, at warmups, Spencer Martin led the Blue Jackets onto the ice, suggesting Merzlikins will instead dress as the backup. In any case, Merzlikins should be good to go Saturday versus the Wild.