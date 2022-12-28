Per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda, Merzlikins is on the ice for Wednesday's practice, indicating he's been activated off the NHL's COVID-19 list.
Merzlikins has been sidelined since Dec. 13 due to his illness, so it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Thursday's game versus the Islanders, but he should be back in action sooner rather than later. Confirmation on Merzlikins' status against New York will presumably surface prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Under the weather•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Falls to Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Allows five goals but wins Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Sunday•