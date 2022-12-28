Per Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda, Merzlikins is on the ice for Wednesday's practice, indicating he's been activated off the NHL's COVID-19 list.

Merzlikins has been sidelined since Dec. 13 due to his illness, so it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Thursday's game versus the Islanders, but he should be back in action sooner rather than later. Confirmation on Merzlikins' status against New York will presumably surface prior to puck drop.