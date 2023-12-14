Merzlikins (illness) was taken off the injured reserve list, per the NHL Media site.

It's not clear yet if Merzlikins will start in Thursday's road game against Toronto, but it looks like he's at least an option. The 29-year-old goaltender has a 6-8-4 record, 3.10 GAA and .910 save percentage in 19 contests this season. He was last in net Dec. 5 when he stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to LA.