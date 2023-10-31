Merzlikins allowed four goals on 32 shots in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Stars.

Merzlikins was staked to a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, and the game was tied 2-2 after two periods. However, he was tagged for two unanswered goals by Matt Duchene and Evgenii Dadonov in the third before an empty-net goal put the game out of reach. Merzlikins has allowed at least four goals in three of the previous four outings. He'll look for improvement Thursday if he starts against the visiting Lightning.