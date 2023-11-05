Merzlikins made 25 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

He stoned Tom Wilson on a penalty shot early, but Wilson beat him from the slot six minutes later when he chipped a bouncing puck off Merzlikin's shoulder and into the net. Sonny Milano pushed the score to 2-0 late in the first when he ripped the puck into an open net when Nick Jensen fired a shot-pass to him at the left post, freezing Merzlikins. He's been solid this season, and his play was strong enough Saturday to earn the game's third star. But his 1-2-2 record with 15 goals allowed in his last five starts is a tough pill for fantasy managers to swallow.