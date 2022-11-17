Merzlikins (lower body) will miss 1-2 weeks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins was injured Tuesday and left the game against the Flyers in the second period. He was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo who will take over for now as the Blue Jackets' top netminder. Merzlikins has struggled this season, going 2-5-0 with a 4.74 GAA and an .864 save percentage.
