Merzlikins (undisclosed) won't play Sunday in Washington, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins hasn't been in net since Tuesday. He has a 26-21-5 record, 3.18 GAA and .892 save percentage in 53 appearances this campaign. Jet Greaves is expected to start against the Capitals, while Daniil Tarasov will serve as the backup netminder.