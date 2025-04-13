Merzlikins (undisclosed) won't play Sunday in Washington, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Merzlikins hasn't been in net since Tuesday. He has a 26-21-5 record, 3.18 GAA and .892 save percentage in 53 appearances this campaign. Jet Greaves is expected to start against the Capitals, while Daniil Tarasov will serve as the backup netminder.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: First goaltender off Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong game in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Get starting nod Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong performance in relief•