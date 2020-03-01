Play

Merzlikins (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Canucks, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Joonas Korpisalo will get the starting nod for Sunday's contest while Matiss Kivlenieks serves in a backup role. It's unclear how long Merzlikins will be out; concussion-related injuries can be finicky and fog up return timelines. His next chance to play will be Wednesday in Calgary.

