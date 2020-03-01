Merzlikins (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Canucks, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Joonas Korpisalo will get the starting nod for Sunday's contest while Matiss Kivlenieks serves in a backup role. It's unclear how long Merzlikins will be out; concussion-related injuries can be finicky and fog up return timelines. His next chance to play will be Wednesday in Calgary.