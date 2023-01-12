Merzlikins is considered day-to-day with lingering illness issues, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Merzlikins is expected to be on the sidelines Thursday as Carolina is in town. Joonas Korpisalo will get the start. Merzlikins is having a terrible 2022-23 campaign, as he is 4-11-0 with a 4.62 GAA and an .865 save percentage.