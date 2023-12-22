Merzlikins turned aside 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 29-year-old netminder played well overall, but Tom Wilson finally got under his skin in OT and Merzlikins took a roughing penalty after the Washington pest had crashed the crease one time too many. Alex Ovechkin then scored on the ensuing power play. Merzlikins has yet to take a regulation loss in December, going 2-0-2 in four starts with a .914 save percentage, but Columbus' generous defense has left him with a 3.39 GAA over that stretch due to the volume of shots he's faced.