Merzlikins will be in goal on the road versus Boston on Thursday, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Merzlikins will be making consecutive appearances in net for just the second time this season. The Latvian is coming off a 36-save victory over Florida on New Years Eve and will looking to continue racking up wins with Joonas Korpisalo (knee) on the shelf.

