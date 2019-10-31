Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Perfect in relief
Merzlikins turned aside all 19 shots he faced after replacing Joonas Korpisalo early in the second period of Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
The 25-year-old has been used sparingly so far this season as the Jackets try to give Joonas Korpisalo a chance to settle into the No. 1 job, but Merzlikins looked much steadier than his counterpart in this one. If the rookie outplays Korpisalo again during a tough slate this weekend (at St. Louis on Friday, home to the Flames on Saturday), coach John Tortorella could start leaning on Merzlikins a little more often.
