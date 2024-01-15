Merzlikins allowed three goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win against the Canucks.

It was the 29-year-old Latvian goaltender's first start since Dec. 29, as he had been sidelined due to an illness. Merzlikins did a decent job, allowing just two even-strength goals and one on the power play. He saved the best for last, however, stopping all four attempts by the Canucks in the shootout. He and the Jackets will look to carry over the momentum into Friday's game against the Devils.