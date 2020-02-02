Merzlikins stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Merzlikins was not at his sharpest Sunday, but he was good enough to earn his sixth consecutive victory. The Latvian improved to 10-6-4 with a 2.42 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 22 appearances. He figures to have a good chance to start Tuesday's game against the Panthers, as well.