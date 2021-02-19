Merzlikins turned aside 32 shots in a 3-0 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Merzlikins received his first starting assignment since Jan. 31 and responded with his first shutout in over a year. It's certainly a good sign for the Blue Jackets, whose goaltending situation has been shaky for much of the season. With teammate Joonas Korpisalo scuffling to the tune of an .887 save percentage, the now-healthy Merzlikins has a chance to grab hold of a significant workload.