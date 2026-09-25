Merzlikins (shoulder) was placed on non-roster injured reserve by the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Merzlikins underwent shoulder surgery in late August and failed his physical at the start of training camp. He's considered out indefinitely, so it isn't particularly surprising that he's been placed on non-roster injured reserve ahead of Opening Night. Jet Greaves should serve as the Blue Jackets' No. 1 netminder this year, while Cam Talbot will likely be the team's backup until Merzlikins is able to return.