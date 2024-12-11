Merzlikins made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

Elvis played sieve all night, but that's been part of his game for a long time. He's given up three-plus goals in nine of his last 15 starts (since Nov. 1). And four or more in eight of those nine. Merzlikins is a fantasy anchor. Roster and activate at your own risk.