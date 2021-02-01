Merzlikins kicked out 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss at Chicago.

The .917 save percentage looks respectable but Merzlikins was his own worst enemy in this one. A pair of miscues handling the puck behind his own net led directly to third-period goals by Pius Suter and Patrick Kane, turning a 1-1 game into a Columbus loss in the span of six minutes. Merzlikins fell to 2-2-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .908 save percentage while sharing goaltending duties with Joonas Korpisalo.