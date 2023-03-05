Merzlikins stopped 19 of 23 shots in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Merzilikins allowed four goals on 23 shots, before being pulled for Michael Hutchinson early in the second period. This performance continues Merzlikins' struggles as he has allowed at least three goals in his last 11 starts. With Joonas Korpisalo now in Los Angeles, Merzlikins should be the starting netminder moving forward.