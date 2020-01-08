Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Racks up another win
Merzlikins stopped 37 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Merzlikins was busy in the second game of a back-to-back, but he got his fourth win in his last five starts. The Latvian goalie is up to 4-5-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 15 games. He's been locked in as the primary starter since Joonas Korpisalo suffered a knee injury. Expect Merzlikins to go again Thursday in San Jose.
