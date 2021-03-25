Merzlikins (illness) will suit up for Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes, per the NHL's official media site.

Merzlikins missed Wednesday's practice, but he's healthy enough to serve as Joonas Korpisalo's backup in Thursday's game. The 26-year-old Merzlikins has recorded a .912 save percentage and a 5-3-2 record through 12 appearances this year.