Merzlikins (concussion) is not listed with an injury on the Blue Jackets' training camp roster released Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins was out for the last five games of the regular season in 2024-25. He's healthy after the offseason, and he'll now turn his attention to competing with Jet Greaves for the No. 1 job during camp. Merzlikins has posted a sub-.900 save percentage in three straight years, so he'll need to make significant improvements to avoid losing playing time.