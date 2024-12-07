Merzlikins will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
This is the second half of a back-to-back -- Daniil Tarasov played Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers. Merzlikins has ran with the starting job lately, going 6-1-1 over his last eight outings, though he has a 2.98 GAA and an .892 save percentage in that span. The Canucks have scored 21 times over the last six games, winning four of them, though they have gone to overtime in three straight contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets no help in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Drawing road start•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stays hot with win in Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Fifth win in last six starts•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Set to start Friday•