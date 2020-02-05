Merzlikins made 32 saves in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Panthers.

Matched up against former Jackets starting netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, the game turned into a goaltending duel as the veteran and rookie traded sharp saves back and forth until Zach Werenski finally found a winner in OT. This may well have been a torch-passing moment for Merzlikins, who has looked as dominant as Bob ever did during his current seven-game winning streak, a stretch that includes a stunning four shutouts. The 25-year-old has seized control of the No. 1 job in Columbus, and barring an injury to Elvis it's hard to imagine Joonas Korpisalo (knee) re-taking it once he gets healthy.