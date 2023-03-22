Merzlikins (personal) was back with the club Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins was away from the team for personal reasons but has returned from his native Latvia. With the netminder back at practice, he should be in line to start either Friday or Saturday against the Islanders or Canadiens, respectively. The Jackets sent Daniil Tarasov back to the minors, which means Merzlikins figures to split the back-to-back with Michael Hutchinson.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Leaves for Latvia•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Leaves start after first period•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Pulled in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting again Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Falls to Kraken•