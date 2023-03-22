Merzlikins (personal) was back with the club Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins was away from the team for personal reasons but has returned from his native Latvia. With the netminder back at practice, he should be in line to start either Friday or Saturday against the Islanders or Canadiens, respectively. The Jackets sent Daniil Tarasov back to the minors, which means Merzlikins figures to split the back-to-back with Michael Hutchinson.