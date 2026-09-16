Merzlikins (shoulder) failed his physical, and there's still no timetable for his return, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers on Wednesday.

Merzlikins is recovering from shoulder surgery. While general manager Don Waddell didn't offer a timetable, he did specify that "you're not going to see him in the near future, that's for sure." In other words, it's fair to look at the netminder as being out indefinitely. Merzlikins had a 14-11-3 record, 3.39 GAA and .883 save percentage in 30 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Cam Talbot, who was signed Monday, is projected to serve as the backup goaltender to Jet Greaves until Merzlikins is available.