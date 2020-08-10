Merzlikins (undisclosed) was ruled out ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 clash with Tampa Bay, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Tortorella told reporters he didn't have a timeline for when Merzlikins might be back in action. With the 25-year-old Latvian on the shelf, the Jackets will continue to roll with Joonas Korpisalo, who went 2-1-0 with a 1.45 GAA and two shutouts in four play-in round clashes with Toronto.