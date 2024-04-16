Merzlikins (lower body) will serve as the backup to Jet Greaves on Tuesday at home against Carolina, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins had a disappointing season but didn't get much help from his offense all year. The 30-year-old recorded an .897 save percentage and a 13-17-8 record in 41 appearances. He will likely serve as Columbus' No. 1 goalie next season.