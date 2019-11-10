The Blue Jackets recalled Merzlikins from AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins had an opportunity to fine-tune his craft in the minors while the Blue Jackets went on a short road trip. He made one minor-league start and steered away 28 of 30 shots but lost the contest. The Blue Jackets don't have any back-to-back games in the near future, so it's unsettled when Merzlikins will retake the crease with the big club.