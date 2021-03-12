Merzlikins allowed five goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Merzlikins, back from an upper-body injury, held a 4-1 lead to start the third period and appeared to be well on his way to his first victory in three weeks. But the Panthers erupted for four unanswered goals during the final frame, stunning the Blue Jackets on their home ice. The 26-year-old Merzlikins fell to 3-3-2 with a 3.05 GAA and .908 save percentage. He'll likely start at least one of Columbus' two games this weekend against Dallas.
