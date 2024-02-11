Merzlikins made 33 saves in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He allowed three goals. Merzlikins has had a rough stretch over the last couple weeks. He's 3-3-3 in his last 10 starts with 33 goals allowed in that span. And while he has formally asked for a trade, Merzlikins' performance behind a porous young team has made any move difficult. He's 9-11-7 with a 3.21 GAA and .904 save percentage in 29 starts. Merzlikins is a match-up play at best.