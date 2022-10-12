Merzlikins is under the weather and won't be available for Wednesday's Opening Night clash with the Hurricanes.

Merzlikins' absence will press Daniil Tarasov into the crease for just his fifth NHL game while Jet Greaves was recalled from AHL Cleveland to serve as the backup. Once back to 100 percent, the 28-year-old Merzlikins should retake his place as the No. 1 option for the Jackets heading into the rest of the season.