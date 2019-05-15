Merzlikins agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Columbus on Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins was set to be a restricted free agent this summer after the club burned the year of his entry-level deal by having him report directly to the NHL. The move is preparing the team for Sergei Bobrovsky to depart in free agency, as indicative of the one-way nature of the contract. Without the ability to send Merzlikins to the minors without waivers, the Jackets are opening the door for him to be the No. 1 guy heading into the 2019-20 campaign.